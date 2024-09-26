First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTDS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.71. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

