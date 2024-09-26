First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

