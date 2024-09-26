First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.