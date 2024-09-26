First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IFV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 19,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

