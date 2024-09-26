First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DDIV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 89,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.