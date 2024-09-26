First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
DDIV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 89,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile
