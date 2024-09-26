First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
