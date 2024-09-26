First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 1,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.03.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

