First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

