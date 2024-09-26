First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 51,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The stock has a market cap of $447.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

