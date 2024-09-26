First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 51,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The stock has a market cap of $447.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.