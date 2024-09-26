First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 51,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The stock has a market cap of $447.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM)

