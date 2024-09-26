First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FEMS)

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3413 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 21,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.