First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FEMS)

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3413 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 21,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
