First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $16.00. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 24,367 shares traded.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $54,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 219.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.