First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FEP)

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2959 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

FEP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

