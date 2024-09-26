First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.94.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile
