First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

FEUZ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

