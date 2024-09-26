First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
FEUZ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.
About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
