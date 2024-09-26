First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 149,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,632 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 46,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,435. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
