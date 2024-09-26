First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 149,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 46,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,435. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.