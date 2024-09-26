First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 412,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

