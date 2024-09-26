First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 43.6% in September

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 54,668.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,143,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,176,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,857,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,981,000 after buying an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 852,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 412,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,369. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Featured Articles

