First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
