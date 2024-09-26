First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Plans $0.18 Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
HISF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $45.96.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
