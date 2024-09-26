First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 4,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

