First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 4,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $26.16.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.