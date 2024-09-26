First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
