First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

