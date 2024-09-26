First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

