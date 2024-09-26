First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 6,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

