First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. The company has a market cap of $403.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.