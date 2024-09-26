First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FICS)

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 15,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,191. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
