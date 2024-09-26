First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.
First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International IPO ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.