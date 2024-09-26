First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

