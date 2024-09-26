First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3502 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.65. 15,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
