First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3502 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.65. 15,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

