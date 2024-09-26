First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 15,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,632. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
