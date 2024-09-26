First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 33,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

