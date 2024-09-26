First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 33,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $79.43.
