First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,471. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
