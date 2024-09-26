First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 457,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,065. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
