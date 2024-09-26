First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.