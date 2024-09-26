First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
FMB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 146,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $52.13.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
