First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4808 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $117.85.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

