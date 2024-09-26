First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2554 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341. The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

