First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $83.66. 4,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

