First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $83.66. 4,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
