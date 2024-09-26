First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3848 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 22,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The company has a market cap of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
