First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3848 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FAD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 22,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The company has a market cap of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

