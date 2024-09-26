First Trust Municipal High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FMHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 51,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $49.48.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

