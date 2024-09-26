First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

