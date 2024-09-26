First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QQXT)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1618 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

QQXT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

