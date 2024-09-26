First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QABA)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2761 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

QABA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 4,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.