First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QABA)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2761 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
QABA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 4,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
