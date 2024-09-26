First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 41,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,251. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

