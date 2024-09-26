First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 41,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,251. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
