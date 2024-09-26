First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Plans Dividend of $0.20

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,320. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $408 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.