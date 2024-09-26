First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Plans Dividend of $0.20

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,320. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $408 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
