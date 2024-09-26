First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 55,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,679. The firm has a market cap of $706.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
