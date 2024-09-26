First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 55,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,679. The firm has a market cap of $706.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

