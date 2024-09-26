First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
GRID stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.54. 135,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,386. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $129.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
