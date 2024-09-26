First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

GRID stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.54. 135,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,386. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $129.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

