First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 449,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,659. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

