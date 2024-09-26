First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FTXG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 77,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,023. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

