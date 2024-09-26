First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

