First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
