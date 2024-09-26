First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FTXH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.
About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Dividend King?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.