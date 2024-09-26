First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FTXH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

