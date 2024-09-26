First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 622,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,708. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64.
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.